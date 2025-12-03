Himachal govt failure to pay its share of Rs 1843 cr adversely affecting Bhanupalli-Beri line: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The 63-km Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri New Rail Line project has been adversely affected due to Himachal Pradesh government's failure to pay its outstanding share of Rs 1843 crore, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to the questions regarding to the current status of the Bhanupli–Bilaspur–Manali–Leh railway line and Nangal-Una-Talwara Railway line, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Beri (63km) New Rail Line project has been sanctioned on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.” “In this project, 82 Ha land out of the total required 124.02 Ha land in Himachal Pradesh has been acquired. The work on available land has been taken up,” he said.

According to Vaishnaw, so far, an expenditure of Rs 5,252 crore has been incurred on this project, and Rs 1,843 crore is outstanding with the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

“Failure to make this contribution is adversely affecting the project. The progress of this project is also affected due to the non-fulfilment of commitments by the state government. The support of the state government is required to expedite the Project,” Vaishnaw stated.

He said the Centre is geared up to execute projects. However, success depends upon the support of the Himachal Pradesh government.

Talking about the Bilaspur–Manali–Leh New Line, Vaishnaw said that the project is identified as a strategic line by the Ministry of Defence.

“Survey of Bilaspur-Manali-Leh new line project (489 km) has been completed and a Detailed Project Report has been prepared. Anticipated cost of the project as per the Detailed Project Report is Rs 1,31,000 crore,” Vaishnaw said.

Providing an update on Nangal Dam - Una - Andaura - Daulatpur Chowk (60 km) section of Nangal Dam- Talwara - Mukerian New line project, Vaishnaw said that the section has been completed and opened for traffic since January 2019.

“Work of Daulatpur Chowk - Kartoli Punjab -Talwara (52 km) section falling fully/partly in the state of Punjab has been taken up. An expenditure of Rs 2,568 crore has been incurred so far,” the Railway Minister said. PTI JP JP RT RT