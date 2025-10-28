Himachal govt formulating policy to promote tourism during monsoon season: Minister

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is formulating a special policy to promote tourism during the monsoon season as tourism activities usually decline during these months, leading to a loss in revenue and local economic slowdown, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Tuesday.

Talking to the media persons here, Dharmani said the aim is to make the monsoon season equally attractive for tourists, ensuring year-round tourist inflow.

Plans are being considered to develop reservoirs, lakes, and natural sites across various districts as part of a 'Monsoon Tourism Circuit', he added.

Regions like Bilaspur, Kol Dam, Kangra, and Sundernagar, where water levels in man-made lakes remain stable throughout the year, have great potential for hosting water sports activities during the monsoon, he said.

Dharmani added that it would not only offer a thrilling experience for visitors but also strengthen local livelihoods and open new avenues for tourism.

With an objective to develop Gobind Sagar Lake as a major water and eco-tourism destination and to promote adventure and water sports activities, 'Bilaspur Aqua Fest-2025' (Water Carnival) would be held from November 21 to 23 at the lake stretching from Luhnu to Mandi Bharari in Himachal's Bilapsur district, he said.

The minister informed that the carnival would be organised by Bilaspur administration in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Department and the Sports Authority of India.

Dharmani emphasised that such initiatives will not only boost local tourism but also strengthen the regional economy by generating new employment opportunities for the local communities.

The water sports carnival will be a unique blend of adventure, courage, and entertainment as the festival will feature several exciting competitions, including kayaking and canoeing, country boating, swimming, still-water rafting, and feel-free kayaking.

Around 200-250 participants from various states, schools, colleges, universities and sports associations are expected to participate, he added.

The event will also feature a Red Cross Fair, local livelihood exhibition and cultural performances, where self-help groups and local entrepreneurs will showcase and sell their products, Dharmani added.