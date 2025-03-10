Himachal govt fulfilled major poll promises: Governor Shukla in address to state assembly

Shimla, Mar 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government has fulfilled six out of 10 poll promises and the pace of development is not retarded in spite of financial constraints, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Monday.

In his address on the opening day of Budget session of state assembly, Shukla referred to financial crunch caused by discontinuation of GST compensation and diminishing Revenue Deficit Grants (RDG).

He said that GST compensation grants were stopped in July 2022 and the RDG recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, which was Rs 11,431 crore in 2020-21, was reduced to Rs 6,258 crore during the current financial year and would further squeeze to Rs 3,257 crore in 2025-26.

However, the capital expenditure was increased to Rs 6,270 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 6,029 crore in 2022-23, which shows that the government has not allowed the capital expenditure to decrease in spite of tapering RDG, he added.

In his address, the governor also said that 85 per cent work on Rs 1,813 crore 24x7 continuous pressurised water supply project from the Sutlej river for greater Shimla areas has been completed and the aim is to supply 42 million litres per day to the state capital by June 2025.

Pursuing its 'Vyavastha Parivartan' (change in system) initiative, the Congress-led government implemented the six poll promises including restoration of Old Pension Scheme and Rs 1,500 per month to women in a phased manner, Shukla said.

He said the state government is working on six pillars - Sukhi Gram Khushhal Kisaan, Youth and Women Empowerment, Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar, Harit Surakshit Pradesh and Atmanirbhar Himachal and focus on the most marginalized sections of society - for all round development of the state.

Highlighting the reforms in various sectors, the governor said that as per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), the reading level of children was the best in Himachal and improvement in standards has been witnessed in the state-level assessment surveys.

The revenue collection of excise and taxation department were Rs 8,385 crore up to December 2024, which are 11.79 per cent more compared to previous year, he said.

More than 2.96 crore man days were generated under the MGNREGA and 6.36 lakh families were given employment, he added.

Work on Chandigarh-Baddi railway line would be completed by March 2027 while the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line project by December 2027, Shukla said.

The government has introduced ranking of all government educational institutions and minimised teachers' transfers during an academic session, he said.

Cash awards of Rs 14 crore were given to medal winners at international competitions and Rs 83 lakh to medal winners in national level competitions, the governor said.

Referring to the drug menace in the state, Shukla said that strict action is being taken against people involved in illegal drug trade and moveable and immovable properties worth Rs 11 crore of drug peddlers have been seized.

A Special Task Force on narcotics and organised crimes has been approved and a Rs 5-crore de-addiction and rehabilitation centre with 100 beds is being developed at Kotla Barog in Sirmaur district, he said. PTI BPL KVK KVK