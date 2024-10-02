Himachal govt has failed to fulfil poll promises made by Cong: Union minister Harsh Malhotra

Dharamshala, Oct 2 (PTI) Union minister Harsh Malhotra on Wednesday accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of backtracking on promises made to the public during the polls and retracting facilities introduced by the previous BJP dispensation.

Talking to media persons here, the Union minister of state for road transport and highways said the free drinking water scheme for rural areas has been discontinued, and residents will now receive separate monthly water bills.

He also alleged that the previous BJP government's scheme of providing free electricity up to 125 units has been revoked and power tariffs increased for both domestic and industrial consumers.

Malhotra accused the Himachal Pradesh government of neglecting its share of Rs 30 crore required for forest clearance of the north block at the Central University in Dharamshala despite the central government's contribution of Rs 250 crore for the project.

He said the Chief Minister's Office has been stalling the file.

Malhotra alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government was compromising the state's educational interests by leasing land meant for educational institutions to the friends and relatives of ruling party leaders under the guise of promoting tourism.

Praising the central government initiatives in the state, the Union minister highlighted the construction of national highways worth Rs 23,000 crore, along with Rs 2,500 crore allocated under the rural road scheme in this year's Union Budget.

He said Himachal Pradesh's economy was gaining strength under the previous BJP government but the current Congress government seems directionless.

Malhotra added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu frequently announces new schemes without focusing on real development.

Earlier in the day, the Union minister visited Dharamshala's Kotwali market and participated in a cleanliness campaign. PTI COR BPL IJT