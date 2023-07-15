Himachal govt has put Rs 1,500-Cr burden on people by increasing VAT on diesel: State BJP chief

Shimla, Jul 15 (PTI) The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has put a burden of Rs 1,500 crore on people by increasing the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel twice in the last seven months, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said here on Saturday.

"It is like rubbing salt on the wounds of people who have suffered immensely due to heavy rain and floods. Hiking the VAT on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in the last seven months appears to be part of a hidden guarantee of the government," Bindal said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the government increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 per litre in January and again hiked it by Rs 3 per litre on Saturday, adding that the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the hill state had slashed the VAT on diesel.

Taking a dig at the government, Bindal said during the last Assembly polls, the Congress had given 10 guarantees to people that are yet to be fulfilled, but the government was prompt in implementing the "hidden" guarantee of increasing the VAT on diesel.

The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the VAT on diesel by Rs 3 -- from Rs 7.4 to Rs 10.4 -- per litre. PTI BPL RC