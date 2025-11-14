Himachal govt has requested Centre to reopen trade through Shipki La pass: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state government has requested the Centre to reopen trade through the Shipki La pass, adding that discussions were underway to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki La.

Sukhu said that an existing road from Rampur Bushahr and Pooh up to the pass would make it easier to develop the required infrastructure for the pilgrimage.

The chief minister said this while presiding over the closing ceremony of the four-day International Lavi Fair at Rampur in the Shimla district on Friday. "I initiated border tourism from Shipki La, and as a result, more than 70,000 tourists have visited this pass along the China border," he said.

Extending his greetings for the Lavi Fair, he said that the fair is not only a symbol of our cultural heritage but also a living example of the centuries-old trade and cultural ties between India and Tibet. He said that this centuries-old fair continues to serve as a medium for trade, cultural exchange and the preservation of folk traditions.

He further said that the government has taken up the issue to rehabilitate families who lost their land due to the disaster on forest land with the Union government, as the law governing the Forest Act is dealt with by the central government.

"If the central government grants permission, we are ready to provide one bigha of land to every landless family, adding that if the state government had the power, he would have changed the forest laws in a minute," he added.

The chief minister also announced that the Rampur school would adopt the CBSE curriculum from the next academic session.

Earlier, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh welcomed CM Sukhu to Rampur and said that the fair, which began in the 17th century, continues to reach new heights while preserving its original spirit. He stressed the need to connect the younger generation with the fair in changing times. PTI/COR MNK MNK