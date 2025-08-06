Himachal govt hikes annual income criterion under compassionate employment policy to Rs 3L

Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) To address a long-pending demand and provide timely relief to the bereaved families of government employees, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday hiked the annual income criterion per family under the compassionate employment policy from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

"This enhancement is expected to broaden the coverage of the policy and bring more families under its ambit. Also, the most vulnerable, widows, parentless applicants below 45 years of age, as well as dependents of government employees who died while performing their official duties will be given preference for appointments under compassionate grounds.

"To ensure that the deserving candidates are not deprived of opportunities due to limitations in the existing quota, the state Cabinet has approved a one-time relaxation in the 5 per cent ceiling on compassionate appointments, wherever required," a government spokesperson said.

Widows, especially those below 45 years of age, often bear the sudden and sole responsibility of managing their families after the untimely demise of their spouses, the spokesperson said.

"In such distressing circumstances, they are in urgent need of both moral and financial support to provide for their children's education and to care for elderly family members. This policy revision seeks to offer them timely assistance and stability," he said.

The compassionate employment policy was originally framed on January 18, 1990, with the aim to provide employment to one dependent of a government servant who dies in service, including in cases of suicide, leaving the family in indigent circumstances.

According to the policy, compassionate appointment is extended to the widow, son, or unmarried daughter of the deceased employee.

In the case of an unmarried deceased employee, the benefit is extended to the father, mother, brother or unmarried sister.

To review and recommend changes to the policy, a Cabinet sub-committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur, with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as its members.

"The committee held four meetings and submitted its detailed recommendations, which have now been accepted by the government. These amendments are expected to make the policy more responsive to the needs of the bereaved families and enhance the state's commitment to social and employee welfare," the spokesperson said. PTI COR ARI ARI