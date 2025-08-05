Himachal govt implements scheme in 5 temples of Shimla to ensure quality food for devotees

Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) The Bhog scheme will be implemented in five temples of Shimla district to ensure quality and hygienic food for devotees, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting, the DC directed temple officials to complete all formalities under the scheme within a week. The initiative, run through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), mandates that 'bhandara' in temples will be prepared as per prescribed standards before being served.

The Blessed Hygienic Offering to God (Bhog) scheme scheme will cover Tara Devi, Sankat Mochan and Jakhu temples in Shimla city, Hatkoti in Rohru and Bhimakali Temple in Sarahan, a statement said.

Kashyap said every temple trust will require an FSSAI licence, and those preparing the food must obtain a medical certificate. The Bhog scheme aims to ensure hygiene, safety and quality of prasad or food served at religious places.

Nodal officers are nominated by the food safety department of the state to identify the religious places and the identified religious places must get registration under the FSSAI Act, 2006, through the authority’s online portal, the statement said.

Inspections will be conducted by third-party agencies recognised by FSSAI, evaluating kitchen hygiene, storage, raw material quality, water arrangements, waste management and training.

Food handlers will be trained under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programme, covering personal hygiene, safe storage, prevention of cross-contamination and temperature control, the statement added.