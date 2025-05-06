Himachal govt includes female domestic helps in Pyari Behna Yojana

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the inclusion of female domestic workers in the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, making them eligible to receive Rs 1,500 per month as pension.

Women who have completed at least 100 days as domestic help, along with their daughters aged 21 years and above, will now be eligible for benefits under the scheme, a statement issued here said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to open the feasible basement floor for parking to address the problem of roadside parking and congestion issues.

A heavy penalty would be levied if the designated parking floor is used for any purpose other than parking.

Also, newly constituted 14 Nagar Panchayats and the merged areas of the upgraded Municipal Corporations of Hamirpur, Una and Baddi, as well as the Municipal Councils of Nadaun and Baijnath-Paprola, Jwalamukhi, Dehra, Paonta Sahib and the Nagar Panchayat of Jwali will continue to be charged water tariffs at rural rates for the next three years, the official statement mentioned.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for naturally grown crops and raised the MSP of wheat from Rs 40 to Rs. 60 per kilogram and maize from Rs 30 to Rs. 40 per kg. The Cabinet also okayed the MSP for naturally grown raw turmeric at Rs 90 per kg and barley at Rs 60 per kg.

A new homestay policy has also been sanctioned. The government has also decided to open a new division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag at Sujanpur in Hamirpur district. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ