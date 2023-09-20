Himachal govt introduces bill to regulate appointment of VCs in 2 state universities

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday introduced a bill in the assembly which seeks to empower it to "aid and advise" the governor in the appointment of vice chancellors in two agriculture and horticulture universities in the state.

The proposed legislation -- The Himachal Pradesh Universities of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry (Amendment) Bill, 2023 -- will be applicable to Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalay, Palampur and Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan.

There was no direct role of government in appointment of vice chancellors in the two universities and existing provisions regarding selection of VCs were restrictive and did not allow a democratic government to exercise its right to shape the institutes of higher learning, the “Statement of Objects and Reasons” of the bill said.

At present, the VCs are appointed by the governor who is also the chancellor of the state-run universities on the recommendation of the selection committee consisting of a nominee of the governor, chairman of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and chairman of the University Grants Commission or his nominee.

The amendments to sections 23 and 24 of the Act provide that the governor shall appoint the vice chancellor on the "aid and advice" of the government.

The move would bring uniformity in financial arrangements and service conditions of employees of twin universities, as per the bill.