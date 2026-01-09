Himachal govt is giving top priority to social empowerment sector: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government believes that housing is not just a basic necessity but also a social right of every citizen, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday, asserting that his government is committed to providing permanent (pucca) housing to eligible poor families.

Presiding over a high-level review meeting of the Panchayati Raj Department here, Sukhu said the goal of the state government is not limited to the construction of houses but also to provide a dignified standard of living to poor families.

He said special attention is also being given to basic amenities, sanitation, drinking water, and livelihood opportunities.

The state government would fill vacant posts in the Panchayati Raj Department on a priority basis to strengthen it, besides filling up the posts of Junior Engineers in panchayats, he said in a statement issued here.

Top priority is being given to the social empowerment sector, to bring the deprived, neglected and weaker sections of society into the mainstream. Several welfare schemes are being implemented effectively in this reagard, the chief minister added.

He issued directions to officers to conduct regular reviews of the progress of various schemes, and said that negligence or delays at any level will not be tolerated, the statement said.

Sukhu reiterated that public welfare was the government's priority, and reaching the benefits of development to the last person standing in society is the core spirit of "systemic change".