Himachal govt launches face authentication in public distribution system

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Friday launched the face authentication in public distribution system, emphasising the importance of achieving hundred per cent Aadhaar saturation across the state.

He was chairing a review meeting with all departmental heads of the state government and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) here, an official statement said.

During the meeting, officials informed that that Himachal Pradesh is leading the country in terms of Aadhaar generation of the children aged below five. The national average is 39 per cent whereas the state has achieved 56 per cent coverage.

According to the statement, Deputy Director General (UIDAI) Dhiraj Sarin was also present in the meeting.

Himachal Pradesh has made significant progress over the last three months and the pendency of mandatory biometric update has decreased from 5.5 lakh to 4.75 lakh, the statement added.

In the meeting it was also notified that the department of digital technology and governance in collaboration with the education department has arranged multiple camps in the schools to cover the mandatory biometric updates.

The chief secretary directed to cover private schools as well to reduce the pendency of mandatory biometric update, which were to be carried out on attaining the ages of five and 15 years.

He also emphasised on popularisation of Aadhaar related services and to carry out an awareness campaign through the school education department to encourage parents and guardians for mandatory biometric update of their children.

Saxena further directed to deploy Aadhaar kits at immunisation centres to cover Aadhaar enrolment of zero to five age group. The health department, department of digital technology and governance and India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) would facilitate Aadhaar enrolment for children below five years, ensuring their complete coverage.

He also directed all the departments to ensure Aadhaar based authentication of beneficiaries for various services and digitisation of documents released by the state government.