Himachal govt made 980 compassionate appointments, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 5 (PTI) Highlighting the state government's efforts to strengthen social security and provide timely support to the families of deceased government employees, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that 980 pending compassionate appointment cases have been cleared by his government.

He said, "These appointments, spanning across Class-III JOA (IT) and Class-IV Multi-Task Workers (MTWs) categories were processed during a special relaxation period from October 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

The chief minister said, "This initiative comes straight from the heart, driven by compassion, to bring immediate financial relief and restore dignity to the families who have long waited, often in pain and uncertainty for the justice they so rightly deserve." The CM said that out of the total 980 such cleared cases, 366 have been appointed to Class-III positions and 614 to Class-IV as MTWs in different departments. "The highest number of appointments were made in the Jal Shakti Vibhag where 419 jobs were given on compassionate grounds, providing relief to the families who were awaiting appointments for a long time. In Jal Shakti, 100 were given appointments as JOA (IT) and 319 in Class-IV," he said.

"This was followed by the Public Works Department (PWD) with 175 appointments and the Education Department with 128 appointments. In PWD, 15 were given appointments as JOA (IT) and 160 as MTWs. Similarly, in education 108 were appointed as JOA (IT) and 20 in class IV," he said.

The CM further said that the state government prioritised these departments to address the largest backlogs and ensure that no family is left in the lurch due to procedural delays.

Taking a jibe at the previous BJP-led state government, the CM alleged that it turned a blind eye to the families of deceased government employees who were eligible for compassionate appointments. He said that years of neglect had left these families struggling for justice and basic social security.