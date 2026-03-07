Himachal govt making efforts on disaster preparedness, improve early warning systems: Minister

Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government is making sustained efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness, improve early warning systems and develop resilient infrastructure to cope with the increasing risks posed by climate change, said Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday.

He was speaking at the conclusion of a two-day State-Level Workshop on "Climate Change and Disaster Risk Resilience: Himalayan Future-Lessons, Gaps, and Policy Pathways for Himachal Pradesh", according to a statement.

The workshop featured thematic sessions on climate change adaptation, disaster risk assessment, early warning systems and resilient infrastructure in Himalayan regions.

Negi, in his speech, highlighted the growing impact of climate change on Himalayan states, particularly on sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, infrastructure and livelihoods.

Special Secretary Revenue D C Rana also spoke at the event and stressed the need for stronger institutional preparedness, improved inter-departmental coordination and scientific approaches to disaster risk reduction.

Experts from national and state institutions including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) India Meteorological Department (IMD) Geological Survey of India (GSI) National Institute of Hydrology (NIH) Roorkee and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) delivered presentations on disaster risk reduction, climate resilience, hazard monitoring, and infrastructure safety in Himalayan regions.

Discussions focused on lessons from recent disasters in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the events of 2023 and 2025, and experts highlighted the importance of integrated risk assessment, resilient reconstruction and improved preparedness, drawing on findings from Post Disaster Needs Assessments conducted in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), K K Pant, stressed the importance of scientific planning, institutional coordination, and community participation in building climate and disaster resilience in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh.

This comes as the state government is all set to mark April 4 as Disaster Awareness Day, remembering the deadliest earthquake that rocked Kangra in 1905, claiming over 20,000 lives, officials said on Saturday.