Himachal govt mulling mandatory inspection of building foundations, says spokesperson

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is mulling making it mandatory to inspect the foundations of all buildings in urban, and planning and special areas, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

Geological investigation reports will be made mandatory alongside the detailed structural design reports for high-risk buildings -- especially residential, commercial, industrial and real estate and institutional projects -- at the time of approval.

Effective implementation of these stringent yet much-required provisions will make all urban and rural areas resilient to future disasters, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Considering the recent unprecedented rainfall and the subsequent disaster across the state, a master plan will be prepared in a phased manner to ensure effective, efficient and immediate drainage of excess rainwater in all urban centres and rural towns.

The town and country planning department has prepared a development plan for Shimla after over four decades, the statement said.

The plan aims to revive growth regulators with a vision for a regulated and planned city and suburbs, best capturing the urbanisation trend, it added.

The department has prepared the plan for the Shimla Planning Area, considering the directions of the high court and the National Green Tribunal, the spokesperson said.

The development plan has been prepared under the Centre's AMRUT Sub Scheme, considering Shimla's potential as a tourist destination, its vibrant environment, natural ecosystem and capacity to accommodate future residents and floating population by 2041, the statement added. PTI BPL SZM