Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said his government will launch a multi-level campaign against the menace of chitta (heroin) over the next three months, and a special police cell will be constituted to "eradicate" it from the state.

The chief minister said, after a high-level meeting here, that police have identified the panchayats most affected by drug menace, and they will receive special attention.

"To prevent the illegal trade and use of narcotics and drugs in the state, drug prevention committees will be formed at the panchayat level. A notification for this has been issued," he said.

The committee will have seven members, including the chairperson, and will hold monthly meetings, preparing detailed reports on chitta and related activities in the area and sharing them with law enforcement agencies, Sukhu said.

Anti-chitta volunteers will also be trained in colleges across the state, he added.

Sukhu will launch the campaign with an anti-chitta rally in Shimla on November 15, from the Ridge to Chaura Maidan. It will see participation from MLAs, dignitaries, students, among others, officials said.

The campaign will involve "strict action against chitta mafia on the grassroots level", they said.

Sukhu said he will personally monitor the campaign and appealed to all the government representatives, police, volunteers, and students to make it a success.

"A special focus will be placed on drug prevention awareness. Anti-chitta rallies will be held at the district, sub-division, and other levels," he said.

"The panchayat-level committees will organise various awareness programmes in schools and other public places on drug prevention and its adverse effects and coordinate with the respective deputy commissioners in the district," the chief minister added.