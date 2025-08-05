Himachal govt plans to start water metro services connecting Naina Devi, Shahtalai

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 5 (PTI) The Bilaspur district administration in Himachal Pradesh is planning to start a water metro service from Bhakra Ghat to Kosaria Ghat, connecting Maa Nainadevi Temple and Shahtalai through waterway, officials said on Tuesday.

A team including Director Fisheries Department Vivek Chandel, Assistant Commissioner Narendra Ahluwalia and District Tourism Officer Mandi Rajneesh Kumar, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Rahul Kumar inspected possibilities for the project from Mandi Bharari to Bhakra Dam area on Monday.

The team held a discussion on water metro service from Bhakra Ghat to Kosaria Ghat. The deputy commissioner said this project will make the movement of passengers as well as vehicles possible, a statement issued here said.

The project will save time and also give a thrilling experience to the devotees and tourists. The inspection team proposed wayside amenities and glass bridge site in Mandi Bharari area.

Water metro is a modern, eco-friendly public transportation system utilising waterways, to reduce congestion and improve connectivity.

Kumar said that the natural beauty of Bhakra, calm water streams and mountainous environment make it an ideal place for water sports activities.

He said that the devotees coming to Naina Devi will get a new experience of water sports here.

The deputy commissioner said that this area connects major tourist places like Shimla, Dharamshala, Chandigarh and Manali. Therefore, facilities like high-level rest rooms, food, parking and information center will be provided here.

He also said that the detailed project report (DPR) of the glass bridge has been sent to the tourism department. Construction work will begin as soon as the approval is received.

During the inspection, the possibilities of water sports in the Nakrana area were also assessed.

Kumar also interacted with locals, engaged in boating activities and listened to their problems, during the inspection.

He said that the aim of the district administration is to bring Bilaspur on the tourism map of not only the state but the entire country. All necessary steps will be taken to bring the proposed projects on the ground soon. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ