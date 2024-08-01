Himachal govt preparing strong case to 'reclaim' Shanan Hydropower Project: CM

Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the Himachal government is preparing a strong legal case to “reclaim” the Shanan Hydropower Project which was given to Punjab on a 99-year lease.

The 110-MW Shanan Hydropower Project, commissioned in 1932, was built under a 99-year lease agreement between Joginder Sen, the then king of the erstwhile Mandi state, and British engineer B C Batty signed in 1925.

During the reorganisation of states in November 1966, the powerhouse which came under Mandi district of the hill state was given to Punjab as per the lease agreement that expired on March 2 this year.

Presiding over a meeting with senior state government officials here, Sukhu directed them to present a strong case before the Supreme Court to reclaim the project.

Sukhu said that the state government will fight vigorously to get back the rights of Himachal Pradesh so that the people of the state can get benefits of this project.

In a statement issued here, he said the lease period ended on March 2 and as this project falls in the territory of Himachal Pradesh, now the Punjab government must hand over this project to the hill state without any delay.

"The state government is committed to ensure that the benefits of the project are redirected to the people of Himachal Pradesh. As the legal proceedings were in process, the government is preparing a strong case to reclaim the project", reiterated the Chief Minister.