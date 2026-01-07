Himachal govt promoting planned development for affordable, eco-friendly housing: Minister

Shimla, Jan 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting planned development to provide affordable, environment-friendly and better housing facilities, keeping in view the state’s hilly terrain, Urban Development and Housing Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Wednesday.

Dharmani was chairing a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

He said RERA plays a key role in protecting consumer interests in the real estate sector and in resolving property-related disputes.

The authority ensures transparency by providing homebuyers with essential information on real estate projects, thereby strengthening consumer confidence, he added.

Officials informed the meeting that 269 real estate projects and 159 real estate agents are currently registered with RERA in the state. Of the 194 complaints received so far, 144 have been resolved.

Hearings are being conducted online through WebEx by leveraging information technology.

An amount of Rs 1.2 crore has been deposited in the state treasury by RERA, while nearly Rs 7 crore has been refunded to homebuyers.

The minister said RERA was playing an important role in empowering homebuyers and ensuring the timely execution of projects. He added that developers needed to provide details of project plans, layouts and materials proposed to be used in construction.

"This ensures better quality projects for buyers. Through geo-tagged photographs and videos of projects submitted by executing agencies, the concerned departments will be able to ensure quality construction," he said.

The minister said that by resolving complaints and addressing project-related issues, RERA was further strengthening trust between buyers and developers.

Discussions were also held regarding the constitution of a Building Safety Council.