Himachal govt releases Rs 8.97 crore rent assistance for disaster-affected people

Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released Rs 8.97 crore rental assistance to families whose houses were completely damaged or rendered uninhabitable due to heavy monsoon rains last year, officials said on Sunday.

This financial support aims to ensure that affected families do not face difficulties in renting accommodation, a statement said.

A monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each of the affected 88 families in urban areas and Rs 5,000 to each of the 2,817 families in rural areas, it said.

Due to the monsoon-led disaster in 2025, approximately 16,488 families across the state were affected. During this period, 2,246 houses were completely damaged and 7,888 houses were partially damaged.

The first installment of Rs 141.61 crore has been released to beneficiaries for the reconstruction of damaged houses, a government spokesperson said.