Himachal govt releases state's geodetic register, map

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) The geodetic register and geodetic map of Himachal Pradesh were released by the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) K K Pant, who said these will serve as milestones in the fields of scientific research and planning in the state.

According to a statement issued here, the register and the map were presented by the director of the geospatial directorate for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, and were released on Friday.

Geodetic means a measurement or system that relates to the real, curved surface of the Earth, providing a high level of accuracy over large scales.

The geodetic register is a database containing standardised information about coordinate reference systems and related parameters used for precise location measurements, while a geodetic map visualises the physical locations of key geodetic infrastructure assets.

Himachal Pradesh's geodetic infrastructure has been categorised into six sections in this register, including Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS), Great Trigonometric Survey Stations, Ground Control Points, Magnetic Reference Stations, Gravity Reference Stations and Levelling Benchmarks, the statement said.

Apart from a geodetic register, a geodetic assets map of the state has also been prepared, which provides detailed information about Himachal’s assets, Pant said.

He added that, considering the disaster-sensitive geographical conditions of the state, the register and map will prove helpful in formulating effective disaster mitigation plans.

The development of environment-friendly infrastructure is a top priority of the state government, he said. The register will also be useful in the construction of eco-friendly and well-planned infrastructure and will also serve as a milestone in the fields of scientific research and planning in the state.

He said the revenue department in Himachal Pradesh is extensively using modern technologies, and effective steps have been taken to ensure transparent and prompt services to the people.