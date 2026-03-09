Himachal govt revises pre-paid taxi fare from Shimla ISBT to Chandigarh

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government has revised the fare rates for pre-paid taxis operating on a point-to-point basis from the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Shimla to Chandigarh, the Transport Department spokesperson said here on Monday.

In a statement issued here, he said that the revised fares have been notified under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Pre-Paid Taxi Scheme, 2004.

According to the revised rates, the fare from the Shimla ISBT to Chandigarh (City) has been fixed at Rs 3,000 for a taxi and Rs 5,000 for a maxi cab.

The fare from the ISBT to Chandigarh International Airport has been fixed at Rs 3,500 for a taxi and Rs 5,500 for a maxi cab. PTI BPL SHS SHS