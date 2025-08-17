Himachal govt sanctions additional Rs 3.50 crore for construction of bridge in Pachaad constituency

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has released an additional amount of Rs 3.50 crore for the construction of a vital bridge over the Giri river to strengthen road connectivity between Chabyoga (Pachaad) and Salamu (Rajgarh) in the Pachaad Assembly constituency of the Sirmour district.

A spokesperson of the Public Works Department (PWD) on Sunday said that the funds have been sanctioned following the directives of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

"Once completed, this bridge would go a long way in providing significant relief and seamless connectivity to thousands of residents, especially the Gram Panchayats of Karganoo, Rajgarh, Tikker, Pabiyana, Drabli, Wasni and Daron Devriaya," he said. PTI/COR MNK MNK