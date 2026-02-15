Himachal govt sanctions Rs 1,617 crore for modernisation of healthcare facilities

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Aiming to provide affordable, high-quality healthcare services across the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved Rs 1,617 crore in the first phase of Rs 3,000-crore comprehensive healthcare modernisation plan.

This investment will upgrade infrastructure in government medical colleges, super speciality centres and the state's 'Adarsh Swasth (health)' facilities. The project is scheduled for implementation from April 1, 2026, to April 30, 2031.

A government spokesperson on Sunday said under this initiative, institutions will be equipped with high-end diagnostic facilities, simulation-based medical training systems, AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices and integrated digital health platforms.

"The project aims to ensure timely access to specialised care, reduce referral-related costs, improve patient outcomes and strengthen emergency response systems in remote and far-flung areas. It will also promote gender-equitable and climate-resilient healthcare, positioning Himachal Pradesh as a pioneering state in accessible and technology-driven public health modernisation," he said.

The spokesperson said the first component of the project focuses on strengthening physical infrastructure. This includes construction, renovation and upgradation of academic blocks, outpatient and inpatient facilities in government medical colleges.

High-fidelity simulation centres, virtual reality-based training facilities, digital libraries and skill labs integrated with e-learning platforms will also be established. Advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment such as MRI, CT scanners, digital radiology systems and molecular diagnostic laboratories will also be installed.

Digital platforms including PACS, LIMS, telemedicine and learning management systems (LMS) will be integrated to enable inter-operable data exchange in accordance with ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) standards, he said.

"Under the second component, tertiary care centres at IGMC Shimla, AIMSS Chamiana and Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, will be further strengthened. Services such as renal and bone marrow transplant, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, advanced endoscopic procedures, pediatric care and robotic-assisted surgeries will be expanded," the spokesperson said.

He further said institutions will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies including O-arm 3D imaging, neuro-navigation systems, robotic surgery platforms and integrated critical care monitoring systems. An Advanced Pediatric Care and Innovation Centre will also be established to integrate critical, surgical and tele-enabled pediatric healthcare delivery.

"The third component of the project envisages strengthening Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans by equipping them with modern diagnostic and surgical facilities, including CT scanners, mobile X-ray units, ultrasound machines, laparoscopic systems, and ophthalmic surgical units," the spokesperson said.

Telemedicine services and digital referral networks will also be expanded to connect district hospitals with tertiary and super speciality centres, he added.