Himachal govt sanctions Rs 56.67 crore for infra development at Chintpurni temple

Shimla, Mar 6 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government has sanctioned Rs 56.67 crore for the beautification and enhancement of basic amenities at Mata Shri Chintpurni Temple in Una district, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

This allocation has been made under the directive of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to improve facilities for devotees and boost religious tourism in the state, the spokesperson stated in a release.

The sanctioned amount will be utilized to establish a modern queue complex with a lift facility, a purified drinking water supply and CCTV coverage across the entire temple premises.

Additionally, a plastic shredder, along with a solid waste recycling and management plant, will be set up to maintain cleanliness and efficiently dispose of waste in the complex.

To further facilitate devotees, proper signage will be installed and shops for local vendors will also be constructed. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of the pilgrims visiting the temple, the spokesperson added.

Chintpurni Temple is a renowned Shaktipeeth in North India, attracting lakhs of devotees each year. The proposed facilities will significantly contribute to making the pilgrimage more convenient and comfortable, the statement concluded. PTI BPL ARD ARD