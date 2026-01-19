Himachal govt signs MoU to promote cultivation of medicinal plants in border areas

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with the Indian Army and Shree Baidyanath Ayurved, Jhansi, to promote large-scale cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants in selected border and remote villages of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the collaborative framework will play a vital role in reviving and promoting traditional ayurvedic practices and generating sustainable rural livelihoods.

As per MoU, Ayush department will provide technical support and impart training on various aspects of cultivation of medicinal plants. The firm will ensure assured procurement at fixed prices and will also supply high-quality seeds or saplings of the selected medicinal plants. The Army will carry out training and technical sessions for farmers.

The agreement was signed by Col T S K Singh on behalf of the Army, Ayush Director Rohit Jamwal on behalf of the state government, and Shailesh Sharma from Shree Baidyanath Ayurved. PTI COR ARB ARB