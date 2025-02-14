Himachal govt to allocate Rs 1800 cr to replace obsolete medical equipment at state-run hospitals

Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) The Himachal government has allocated approximately Rs 1800 crore to replace obsolete medical machinery and equipment, some of which have been in use for 30 to 40 years in government hospitals, an official statement said on Friday.

Studies indicate that late diagnosis can increase medical costs by 30-50 per cent for a patient.

Considering the challenges faced by patients due to old medical equipment, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the replacement of outdated machines, according to the statement.

According to health department data, 9.5 lakh patients travel outside Himachal Pradesh annually for treatment, resulting in an economic loss of Rs 1350 crore to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Focusing on four key points, the health department has prepared a project report to offer world-class healthcare services in government health institutions. Robotic surgery will be introduced in all medical colleges, along with state-of-the-art radiology and laboratory equipment, a spokesperson for the state government said.

Each medical college will be equipped with 3-Tesla MRI machines, 256-slice high-end CT scan machines, PET scan machines, and other advanced diagnostic tools to ensure the timely detection of diseases and accurate treatment of patients. Additionally, modular operation theatres will be set up in these institutions, he said.

A 150-bed Cancer Care Centre will be established in Hamirpur, offering advanced treatment facilities such as radiation therapy and nuclear medicine, he added.

Healthcare services will be expanded across 69 government health institutions, including zonal, regional, and district hospitals, as well as community health centres (CHCs).

Additionally, efforts will be made to digitise government health institutions to enhance patient care.

