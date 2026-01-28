Himachal govt to allocate Rs 31 crore yearly for Delhi-Shimla-Dharamshala flights

Shimla, Jan 28 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to operationalise regular flight services on the Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Dharamshala routes and provide financial assistance of Rs 31 crore per annum to ensure their sustained operation, officials said on Wednesday.

The move is meant to promote high-end and time-sensitive tourism, a government spokesperson said, adding that flights will operate on all days of the week.

The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has given top priority to the tourism sector and launched multiple initiatives to enhance visitor facilities, the spokesperson said.

He said tourism has the potential to play a pivotal role in strengthening the state's economy while generating jobs and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

"This enhanced air connectivity will give a major boost to tourism and contribute significantly to the overall economic development of the state. The initiative will reduce travel time, improve accessibility and facilitate seamless movement for tourists, business travelers, as well as the locals," he said.

He further said reliable air services to Shimla and Dharamsala would also strengthen administrative functioning, enable faster medical evacuations, and ensure timely response during emergencies and natural disasters.

"The continued operation of these routes is a strategic infrastructure intervention aimed at promoting tourism and fostering long-term socio-economic growth. Subsidised regional air connectivity will benefit daily commuters, business travellers and tourists alike," he said.

"In addition to the three operational airports, the state has several helipads and is constructing heliports at every district headquarters and other major tourist destinations. Recently, helicopter services have been launched from the Sanjauli heliport to Chandigarh and Reckong Peo, offering tourists a unique opportunity to experience the scenic beauty of the state.

"Additionally, helicopter services on the Sanjauli-Rampur-Reckong Peo and Sanjauli-Manali routes would also start soon. Proposals for these routes have already been submitted to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for approval of Standard Operating Procedures," the spokesperson said. PTI COR PRK PRK