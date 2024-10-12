Himachal govt to allocate Rs 50 crore to cover overtime dues of HRTC employees: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state government will allocate Rs 50 crore to cover 55 months of overtime dues of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) employees which would be fully disbursed by March 31.

Presiding over the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the HRTC here, he said that salaries of the employees and pension of the pensioners would be paid on October 28 and added the government also plans to settle pending medical bills amounting to Rs nine crore within the next two months.

The chief minister while addressing the gathering congratulated the HRTC and acknowledged its unparalleled contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said what began as a journey on the winding roads of the state has now evolved into a reliable and comfortable travel experience for people of the state.

Crediting the HRTC's officers and employees for their crucial role in the successful 50-year journey of the corporation, Sukhu called upon the HRTC to transform into a "Green HRTC" and become a self-reliant corporation by March 31, 2026, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister said that the previous state government's financial mismanagement had put the corporation into losses whereas his regime was making all possible efforts and making necessary reforms to deal with its financial challenges.

Apart from upgrading the infrastructure of the corporation, the government is ensuring the welfare of its employees as well, he said and added that about 7,300 HRTC employees were now benefitting from the old pension scheme while 1,546 contract employees have been regularized and 608 new jobs have been created in the corporation.

The process of upgrading the corporation continues with plans to purchase over 400 buses, including 50 mini and midi buses and luxury buses, Sukhu said.

He informed that Rs 327 crore has been allocated to the HRTC for the purchase of electric buses.

The chief minister said the HRTC plays a key role in achieving the vision of a "Green Himachal" and the government was integrating the digital technology transport sector also.

The government has introduced cashless payment options in the HRTC buses, making Himachal the first state to offer such facilities in the transport sector.

Sukhu also released HRTC's Coffee Table Book and honoured officers and employees for their exceptional services in various categories.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the chief minister has an emotional connection with the HRTC as his late father Raseel Singh Thakur rendered his invaluable services to the corporation.

He said the services of the HRTC should not be viewed solely from a commercial perspective as it continues to operate even on loss-making routes which prioritise the public service.

Agnihotri said that nearly six lakh passengers travel to their destination through the HRTC which makes it the lifeline of this hilly terrain with such challenging topography.

The corporation bears approximately Rs 50 lakh daily to provide concessional travel services, he added. PTI BPL AS AS