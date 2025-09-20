Himachal govt to appoint 1000 'pashu mitras' in animal husbandry department

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government launched the Pashu Mitra Policy-2025 on Saturday to strengthen local participation in the animal husbandry sector and improve veterinary healthcare and delivery of services for breed improvement, officials said.

Through this policy, the state government wants to address the immediate health needs of cattle and other domestic animals, an Animal Husbandry Department spokesperson said.

Initially, 1,000 young locals will be trained and appointed as pashu mitras (multi-task workers) in the rural belts of the state.

In areas where veterinary services are far away from villages, these workers will form a link between the veterinarian and the farmer.

"The engagement of pashu mitra, a person from amongst the local community, will address this need and ensure better participation of communities in the management of livestock, and at the same time provide local livelihood opportunities and open avenues for employment," the spokesperson said.

The official further said that the pashu mitra once engaged at a veterinary institution would remain there only, and their engagement would be non-transferable.

"The selected incumbent will be paid an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month for working just 4 hours a day," the official stated.

The spokesperson also stated that the pashu mitra would be associated with the department's activities and help create awareness about the sector's critical local issues, such as man-animal conflicts and stray cattle.

The eligibility criteria for engagement of pashu mitra include residents of the gram panchayat or urban local body falling in the jurisdiction of the veterinary institution concerned, and they will be required to perform various duties at veterinary institutions and livestock farms.

"These duties inter alia include lifting of liquid nitrogen containers filled with liquid nitrogen gas having a weight capacity of 11 litres, 26 litres, and 35 litres, and are required to handle, cast, and secure large animals like cows, buffaloes, horses, mules, etc.," the spokesperson said.