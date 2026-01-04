Himachal govt to bring major changes in education policy; recruit special instructors: CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Jan 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government is set to bring major changes in the education policy, with special instructors for English and Mathematics to be appointed in government schools which are being brought under the CBSE curriculum.

"The recruitment process to appoint these instructors will begin soon" he said.

Sukhu was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Gugga Dham and park, built at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh, in his ancestral village Bhawran under Amlehar Gram Panchayat, amid his one-day visit to the Nadaun Assembly in Hamirpur.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Amlehar school has also been granted CBSE status. "The work on the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School is progressing rapidly and classes will begin from next year. Multiple subjects will be introduced in four selected schools of the state, including Amlehar, so that children can choose subjects of their interest" he said.

Additionally, Sukhu appealed to farmers to adopt natural farming, saying the state government is providing high prices for crops grown using such methods.

"The government is buying turmeric grown through natural farming at the rate of Rs 90 per kg. Farmers can earn up to Rs 3 lakh by cultivating turmeric on five kanals of land," he said.

He further said the state government is also providing subsidies for setting up solar plants on barren land. "Young people can earn a net profit of up to Rs 3 lakh annually by setting up a solar plant on four kanals of land," he said.

The chief minister said around Rs 100 crore is being spent on various drinking water schemes in the Nadaun assembly constituency. "To provide pure drinking water to the residents of the area, water is being purified using state-of-the-art UV technology and ozonation process instead of using bleaching powder," he said.

Earlier, Sukhu inaugurated the Shri Vaikunth Dham and park, constructed at a cost of around Rs 25 lakh, in Pakhrol village under Gauna Gram Panchayat, where he interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances.

He also inaugurated a statue and memorial of freedom fighter Inderpal at Inderpal Chowk in Nadaun town. Renovation and beautification work of the memorial was recently completed by the local municipal council.