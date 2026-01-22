Himachal govt to conduct drone survey to digitally map land parcels for Him-Chandigarh township

Shimla, Jan 22 (PTI) Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Thursday chaired a Cabinet sub-committee meeting to review progress on the proposed township, Him-Chandigarh City, near Baddi in Solan district, and said a drone survey would be conducted soon to digitally map land parcels.

During the meeting, Solan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manmohan Sharma, gave a detailed report on the project and briefed the committe on land availability and related revenue records.

The committee was informed that 3,428 bighas of land have already been allotted for housing purposes and additionally, approximately 5,000 to 6,000 bighas of land from the common pool have also been identified.

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) would soon also conduct a drone survey to digitally map the land parcels, the committe was further informed.

It was also informed that HIMUDA and the revenue department, in coordination with concerned tehsildars, would jointly undertake land consolidation. This process is expected to be completed within one month and a single consolidated land chunk would be created for the project.

Under the Him-Chandigarh proposed township by the Himachal Pradesh government near the Chandigarh border an organised urban center with modern amenities would be created, complementing the existing "Tricity" (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula) by connecting to the industrial corridor and providing new housing/infrastructure. PTI COR OZ OZ