Himachal govt to consider hike in rate of rest houses: Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 21(PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would consider a hike in rent of rest houses as tourists come with full catering kits, which affects local business, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, he said the government would sympathetically consider what steps can be taken in this regard.

Sultanpuri who represents Kasauli assembly constituency said that room tariffs of rest houses was Rs 500, which was not adequate while the homestays were charging about Rs 2,500.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said in reply to a question Congress's Malendra Rajan SDM's would conduct the registration of milk societies.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said the government was procuring milk to strengthen milk cooperative societies and also giving them subsidies.

He said that eight milk cooperative societies have been registered in the Indora assembly segment out of which six that procures an average of 2,720 litre milk daily are operational.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri who holds the transport portfolio informed the House that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has closed six routes in Bilaspur assembly constituency in the past three years.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, he said the Jahoo-Shimla, Bilaspur-Jahoo, Sundernagar-Beas, Palampur-Delhi via Sujanpur and Hamirpur, Shimla-Deotsidh and Jogindernagar-Delhi Volvo bus routes were closed. These routes were closed due to low occupancy and paucity of resources, he added. PTI BPL SKY SKY