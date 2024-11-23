Himachal govt to consider ranking colleges: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the government is considering ranking the colleges of the state and a formula is also being prepared for it.

Presiding over a programme of the Alumni Association at Government Degree College in Sanjauli, he said that there are about 138 colleges in the state. He said, "We want to strengthen the facilities in the colleges and all other government educational institutions. The state government is emphasising providing quality education to the students and there is no dearth of funds for this work." He said that an arts block, girls hostel and parking will be built in the college complex in two years. He also announced Rs 50 lakh to the Alumni Association.

Many changes would be seen in the next budget where special emphasis would be laid on the field of education. He said that the previous governments looted the resources of the state but the present government is making efforts to provide the benefits to the people.

Recalling the old days, the chief minister said, "I will always remember the time spent in this college. My media advisor Naresh Chauhan contested elections against me in college, but I won. All student organisations used to go on strike for their demands to strengthen the institution", he added.

He said that the students of Sanjauli College used to come on the merit list and many students passed the PMT examination from this college. He said that the students should stay away from drugs and the state government was taking strict action against the drug mafia.

Sukhu said that new courses would be started for the students to build on their skills and get better opportunities for employment and self-employment.

Justice Sandeep Sharma of Himachal Pradesh High Court said that it was good to meet his old college friends. He said that this institute has contributed significantly in giving a new direction to his career, for which he will always be indebted to the institute. PTI BPL HIG HIG