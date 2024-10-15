Himachal govt to form umbrella Act encompassing water-related laws

Shimla, Oct 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to make an umbrella act combining all water-related laws.

Chairing a high-power committee meeting here, he assured that the present state government will protect the interests of the people and highlighted his government's efforts to improve the financial situation, a statement issued here said.

He directed the officials to make an umbrella act combining all water-related laws, for which an expert committee will be formed.

It is due to the better fiscal reforms which enabled the release of a four per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) instalment for government employees and pensioners. This follows a seven per cent DA given earlier whereas the previous BJP government neglected the interest of the state leading to an investment drain, he said.

He emphasised that the state's resources will be utilised properly and ongoing court cases will be strongly pursued. Sukhu also acknowledged the challenges posed by global warming and climate change, necessitating studies on increasing cloud bursts. PTI BPL HIG