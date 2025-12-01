Himachal govt to formulate SOP for Manimahesh Yatra, no fees for setting up langars: Minister

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 1 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will formulate a standard operating procedure for the revered Manimahesh Yatra, held in Chamba district, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi told the assembly on Monday.

For convenience of devotees, social organisations setting up langars during the pilgrimage will not be charged any fees. Whether these organisations are based in Himachal Pradesh or outside, the government is committed to provide free langar facilities for pilgrims, the minister said in response to a question from MLA Neeraj Nayyar.

He said, until now, a fee of Rs 25,000 was charged for setting up langar along the pilgrimage route.

Negi also attacked the opposition saying many rumours were circulated during the monsoon calamities that hit region. "This time, the government has been lenient towards those spreading rumours, but next time, the strictest action will be taken," he said.

Flashfloods, cloudbursts and landslides in the wake of heavy rainfall this year, wreaked havoc in the Bharmaur subdivision of Chamba district from where the Manimahesh Yatra commences, and around 17 deaths were reported.

Responding to a supplementary question from MLA Janak Raj, Negi said there was no reports of any langar being washed away in Bharmour area.

Responding to another supplementary question from Kewal Singh Pathania, he said the chief minister had spoken to the defense minister to arrange an Air Force helicopter to rescue the people in the wake of disaster.

The revenue minister also said the national highway between Punjab's Pathankot and Bharmour needs repair and tunnels should be constructed on the stretch.

He suggested that the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds from hydroelectric projects in Chamba district could be used to improve the condition of this road. However, the Centre is responsible for the maintenance of national highways.

Earlier, while answering a question, Negi had stated that the government safely rescued 16,000 pilgrims during the Manimahesh Yatra, with 233 government buses deployed for this purpose.

Two private helicopters were deployed, and the Air Force's MI-17 and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescue operation.

However, the state government still owes around Rs 5 crore to the Air Force, and the amount has been approved by the State Cabinet. PTI COR BPL ARB ARB