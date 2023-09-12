Himachal govt to give Rs 5,000-10,000 per month to families sheltered in relief camps

Shimla, Sep 12 (PTI) Families sheltered in relief camps in rural and urban areas here in the state would be provided Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 respectively as monthly rent, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

The decision comes a day after Sukhu announced that rain-affected people staying in relief camps would be provided temporary accommodation with its rent paid for by the state government.

The CM had made the announcement chairing a meeting with departmental heads to review the ongoing work.

Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government has decided to provide a fixed sum in rent to the rain-battered families so that they can hire suitable accommodation.

The scheme will be in force till March 31, 2024.

The rent admissible shall be Rs 5,000 for families seeking accommodation in rural areas and Rs 10,000 for those seeking it in urban areas and will be paid in direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to the eldest female member of the family, a statement issued here said.

Earlier on Monday, the CM had said that a provision would be made for families to rent two-room and three-room sets.

As many as 270 persons have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents during the monsoon season from June 24 till September 12, with more than 13,600 houses completely or partially damaged, as per the state emergency operation centre. PTI BPL VN VN