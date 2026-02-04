Himachal govt to grant honorary ranks to ex-servicemen in police; 800 constables to be recruited

Shimla, Feb 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced that from this year, all ex-servicemen in the police force will be granted the rank of honorary head constable after 10 years of service and honorary assistant sub-inspector after 15 years of service.

The state government will recruit 800 police constables within the next two months, further strengthening the Himachal Pradesh Police force and improving public service delivery, Sukhu said.

He distributed appointment letters to 1,253 newly recruited constables during the 'Rozgar Sankalp Mela' held at the Police College, Daroh in Kangra district.

Congratulating them, the chief minister said the newly recruited constables have a vital mission in the fight against drug abuse, in which the Himachal Pradesh Police has emerged as a strong and dependable force for the people of the state.

Launching a sharp attack at the previous BJP government, Sukhu said that earlier examination papers were leaked, leading to the cancellation of the process and strong resentment among the youth.

"To ensure fairness and transparency, the present government conducted the recruitment examination through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission instead of the police department," he said.

Highlighting performance indicators, the chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh Police ranks first in the country in terms of average response time under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112).

He further said that under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems, the state has consistently held the top position among hill states.

Himachal Pradesh Police has continuously secured the fifth position nationwide, under the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences, he noted. The state government was committed to improving the quality of police uniforms, he said. "The director general of police has been directed to procure high-quality fabric from reputed companies, and serious consideration is being given to increase the uniform grant for police constables," Sukhu said.

He said that a decision had been taken to introduce the B-1 examination for promotion from constable to head constable. While an interim stay has been granted by the High Court in this matter, he asserted that the government would strongly present its case.