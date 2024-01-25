Himachal govt to implement English medium education from Class I from new session: CM

Shimla, Jan 25 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will implement English medium education from Class one from the new academic session in all its schools, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

He said this while presiding over the 54th Statehood Day function at Dharampur in the Mandi district.

"The state government is implementing English medium education from class one in the new academic session in all government schools to enhance the quality of education, fulfilling an election promise," he told the gathering.

The chief minister also said the government aims to establish six green corridors by March-end, ensuring convenient e-charging stations for tourists and locals.

In February, 13 charging stations will be operational and there are plans to set up a total of 108 stations at identified petrol pumps within the next two months.

The Kiratpur-Keylong Green Corridor is already operational, with five e-charging stations and three stations have been set up from Shimla to Bilaspur, he said.

The CM said e-vehicles are being promoted in a big way in Himachal and the state government has imposed a ban on the purchase of petrol and diesel vehicles in all government departments from January 1.

He also remembered the immense contributions made by former prime minister Indira Gandhi and first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Dr Y S Parmar in achieving statehood.

Sukhu said it was the first time that the Statehood Day was being celebrated in the Dharampur Sub-division of Mandi district.

"We are indebted to the stalwarts who have led Himachal Pradesh to the zenith amongst all the hilly states. A special tribute to the resilient and hard working people of the state, whose dedication towards progress has been the driving force," said the CM.

"In the ongoing journey of development, the state government is working tirelessly to serve the people, ensuring relief and development reach every section of society," he said. PTI COR TIR TIR