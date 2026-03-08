Himachal govt to introduce 25 pc reservation for women in Class-III posts: CM

Nahan (HP), Mar 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Government would introduce a law to provide 25 per cent reservation for women in recruitment to Class-III posts in government departments, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday.

Presiding over a state-level International Women's Day function here, the chief minister said that the government is committed to strengthening the participation of women in policing and other public services.

He also announced a special recruitment drive for women sub-inspectors in the state police, according to an official statement.

Addressing a gathering at the historic Chaugan ground here, Sukhu said since taking office, he has been fighting a "two front war" against conpiracies to destabilise the government and an effort to make Himachal Pradesh self sufficient by 2027 and wealthiest state by 2032.

He alleged that money power was used to purchase democracy during the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections in an attempt to topple the elected government.

The chief minister announced an allocation of Rs 500 crore for the development of Nahan Medical College, to upgrade infrastructure and medical facilities.

He also announced an increase in the Mahila Samman Rashi from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and post graduate course in Zoology, MBA and MA History at at the Government College, Nahan, from the next academic session.

Extending greetings on International Women's Day, Sukhu said that women's welfare remains the top priority of the state government. He said the government has ensured equal rights for daughters in ancestral property up to 150 bighas. Under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, the state government is also funding the higher education of children of widows.

He said the entire administrative leadership of Lahaul-Spiti district is currently held by women, and that women officers serve as deputy commissioners in Sirmaur and Hamirpur.

The chief minister noted that the legal marriage age for women in the state has been increased from 18 to 21 years. To encourage widow remarriage, the state government has increased the incentive from Rs 65,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

He added 30 per cent reservation has already been provided to women in police recruitment and the government is considering a monthly pension of Rs 1,500 for women starting next year.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also spoke at the event, emphasising the need to eliminate gender discrimination and nothing the performace of women in competitive exams.

MLA and State Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar said the party has consistently supported women's rights, including providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

In Shimla, a race was organised to mark the occasion. Participants said that such activities should be held periodically to recognise the dedication of women to society.