Himachal govt to notify trek routes to improve safety, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 14 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will notify trekking routes to ensure the safety of trekkers and make carrying tracking devices mandatory to lower cases of climbers going missing, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A new initiative has been taken under which the Forest department has been directed to designate and notify the trekking routes, he said in a statement.

These routes will be meticulously planned, taking into consideration local weather conditions and the availability of essential facilities. Comprehensive packages will be offered to the trekkers through the Ecotourism Society, thus streamlining the trekking experience and bolstering safety, he added.

Under the proposed regulations, the trekkers will be required to register with the authorities before embarking on their journeys. They will also be provided with tracking devices as a mandatory safety measure to enable swift tracking in the event of an emergency.

Advertisment

"The recurring problem of trekkers getting lost or facing unexpected incidents leads to resource-intensive rescue efforts. Notifying the trekking routes will enhance their safety and convenience," the chief minister was quoted as saying.

Recently, the body of a 35-year-old trekker was recovered after he went missing in the forests of Manali. Preliminary investigations suggested that he had lost his way and fell from a cliff in the darkness.

According to the statement, the forest department will offer the services of trained guides to the trekkers to further increase their safety. These guides will be registered and provided with specialised training. This will not only improve the trekkers' safety but also create employment opportunities for local youngsters.

Advertisment

"This initiative aims to mitigate the incidents of missing trekkers and ensure a more secure trekking experience," Sukhu said.

Emphasising the economic importance of tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to promote religious, adventure and ecotourism.

The government has set an ambitious target of an annual footfall of five crore tourists, prompting a simultaneous expansion of essential facilities to accommodate the growing sector, he added. PTI BPL SZM