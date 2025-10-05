Himachal govt to organise special overseas recruitment drive on Oct 9

Shimla, Oct 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will organise a special overseas recruitment drive in Hamirpur on October 9 to provide international job opportunities to the youth in the state.

The drive, organised under the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC), in collaboration with the Department of Labour and Employment, the Department of Technical Education, and a recruitment agency registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A state government spokesperson said, "The selection of eligible candidates will be carried out through the MEA-registered agency, ensuring transparency and credibility in the recruitment process. All interested candidates were requested to take advantage of this special opportunity and participate in the recruitment drive." Detailed information regarding registration, eligibility criteria, and required documents would be made available soon at employment offices, their social media pages, and on the HPSEDC website, he added.

The chief minister said that the Himqachal Pradesh government is committed to making the youth of the state globally competitive and self-reliant.

The drive will conduct recruitment for both technical and non-technical sectors and will be held at the Government Polytechnic, Hamirpur.