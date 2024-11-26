Himachal govt to present its two-year report card on Dec 11: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government will present its two-year report card on December 11 highlighting the positive changes brought about by its policies and programmes, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to an official statement, Sukhu convened a meeting with senior officials to discuss the outline and preparations of a function to be held in Bilaspur on December 11 to commemorate two years of the Congress government in the state.

The chief minister said that senior Congress leaders would be invited to grace the occasion. Beneficiaries of various state government schemes would also be invited, he added.

Sukhu said that the present state government has introduced reforms across various departments which have improved public services, enhanced transparency and promoted digitization throughout the state.

Advertisment

He issued instructions to produce a documentary highlighting the achievements of the state government over the past two years, the statement said.

He also instructed officials to ensure smooth traffic arrangements in Bilaspur to minimize inconvenience to the public and ensure adequate parking facilities and cleanliness during the event, it added. PTI BPL KVK KVK