Himachal Govt to probe Manali Hotel forest land-use violations: Minister Dharmani

Dharamshala/Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Government will probe into the irregularities found during the construction of the Manali Valley Hotel, the state assembly was informed on Friday.

Responding to a question by MLA Chandrashekhar, Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Rajesh Dharmani said that forest land cannot be diverted or utilised for non-permissible purposes.

Dharmani said several irregularities were detected at the hotel and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also taken cognisance of them.

The building stands on 93.2 sq m with additional construction over 34 sq m of land. The parking area earmarked for the hotel was used for residential purposes.

In 2017, the NGT passed an order in the matter following which two illegally constructed floors were demolished, he said.

The minister said the residential building raised in the parking area has also been demolished, and the space is now being used for parking. He added that the NGT’s directions have been complied with.

In lieu of the trees that were felled, 1,000 saplings have been planted on private and forest land, he said. The minister added that the government will examine the issues flagged by the MLA and place the findings before the House.

Chandrashekhar, however, said action has not been taken in accordance with the NGT order and the trees cut have not been replanted.

He also alleged that false affidavits were filed, which require investigation. He claimed that several facts will come to light if the government probes the matter.

Replying to another question by MLA Satpal Singh Satti, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said undertrials in state jails are produced in courts by personnel of police stations and outposts, and this does not affect law and order.

He said district police chiefs are provided additional force from the Indian Reserve Corps as required, and court hearings are also conducted regularly through video conferencing.

Nearly all courtrooms in the High Court and district judiciary have been equipped with video conferencing (VC) facilities or will be equipped during 2025-26, he said. The VC equipment has also been installed in all jails, he added.