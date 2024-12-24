Himachal govt to resolve pending cases of employment on compassionate grounds: CM

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for employment on compassionate grounds and said his government intends to settle all pending cases.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he asked the officials to compile and present data like the department, age and educational qualification of the applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds, a statement said.

The state government is adopting a "liberal and sympathetic" approach to offer employment in the government sector to those who lost their family members during service, he said and instructed the officers to come up with the requisite data in the next meeting on January 10.

The government is committed to supporting the well-being of dependents by giving preference to widows and orphans in providing employment on compassionate grounds, he said and added that various aspects would be viewed to benefit the maximum number of applicants.

Sukhu said that his government has also constituted a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Education Minister Rohit Thakur with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as its members to examine the matters of compassionate appointments. PTI BPL RT