Himachal govt to revamp Shimla Ice-Skating Rink at cost of Rs 20.22 crore

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will revamp the British-era ice-skating rink in Shimla at a cost of Rs 20.22 crore to boost the tourism sector in the hill state, officials said on Saturday.

Recognised as Asia's oldest and largest natural ice-skating rink, it was established in 1920. The rink, located in the Lakkar Bazar area, has remained a major tourist attraction for decades and has inspired thousands of budding ice skaters.

The Shimla Ice-Skating Rink will now be transformed into a modern, state-of-the-art facility at an estimated cost of Rs 20.22 crore, a spokesperson of the government said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Out of the total estimated cost, Rs 2.81 crore will be spent on the construction of a new Club House Building, Rs 16.09 crore on the ice-skating rink's infrastructure, and Rs 1.21 crore on a store, souvenir shop and other basic amenities.

The official said that Rs 11.20 lakh will be allocated for the demolition of the old Club House Buildings I and II and the servant residence.

The redevelopment project aims to provide an enhanced and world-class experience to tourists visiting Shimla, while also promoting winter sports in the region, the spokesperson said.

Under the proposed plan, certain old and functionally obsolete structures, including the Old Club House Buildings and the servant residence, will be dismantled to facilitate the new development, he added.

The upgraded Shimla Ice-Skating Rink will also serve as a platform to host national and international events, thereby placing Shimla prominently on the sports map. PTI BPL NB NB