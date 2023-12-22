Himachal govt to review Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone: CM Sukhu

Dharamsala (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will review the Pong Dam eco-sensitive zone for reducing the area to provide relief to the affected people, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Replying to calling attention motion of Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh regarding the inclusion of 116 square kilometre area under the eco-sensitive zone by the Centre, the chief minister told the state assembly that his government would try to decrease the area under the eco-sensitive zone to enable the local people to cultivate the land when water level of the dam is reduced.

Expressing surprise that people are being deprived of cultivating the land by declaring it eco-sensitive zone, Sukhu said the government has declared Kangra district as the state's "tourism capital" and added that tourism development would be affected in case commercial activities are not allowed.

The draft notification regarding the Pong Dam sanctuary with a proposed area between 1.5 km to 50 km was issued on April 22, 2022, but no objection was raised by any person.

However, Conservation Action Trust, a non-government organisation, filed an objection on June 13, 2023, and the reply was sent.

A meeting has been fixed on December 27 in this regard and the final notification regarding the eco-sensitive zone of the Pong Dam wild animals sanctuary would be issued only after it.

The Independent MLA said that no local person was consulted while declaring the eco-sensitive zone and as a result the people are not being allowed to do agricultural activities.

The wildlife staff has not been able to stop the stray animals in the sanctuary area, he added. PTI COR BPL AS AS