Himachal govt to seek MLAs' priorities for funding under UIDF: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will seek the MLAs' priorities for funding under the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) to bridge regional disparity and promote inclusive growth, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

Ahead of the state assembly's Budget session beginning February 14, the chief minister presided over a meeting of the MLAs from Kangra, Kinnaur and Kullu districts in the first session of the second day of the Annual Plan 2024-25 here.

The activities for creating infrastructure in the rural areas are eligible under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), the chief minister said in a statement issued here. The RIDF is maintained by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The chief minister said that every MLA can propose five priorities.

Advertisment

One scheme each of roads and bridges, minor irrigation schemes, rural drinking water/sewage schemes or three/two priorities in any one sector can be proposed, he added.

Sukhu said that one priority related to maintenance and one for plying electric buses along with establishing the charging stations could also be included.

The construction and expansion of roads, construction of health center, channelisation of khad (drain), upgradation of schools, new trades in industrial training institutes, strengthening industrial areas, increasing facilities for the devotees visiting the temples and taking effective steps to curb drug mafia were the top priorities of the MLAs from Kangra districts.

Advertisment

Independent MLA from Dehra assembly seat, Hoshiyar Singh, gave suggestions for promoting tourism activities in the area and increasing economic resources through better forest management.

He also demanded the setting up of a wood-based industry and increasing the revenue through VIP darshan slips in the temples of the state besides effectively taking up the issue of 7,000 oustees of Pong Dam with the central government.

The MLAs from Kullu district urged for expediting the work of Manali bypass and Banjar bypass besides starting commercial activities in Rohtang area.

They also urged the government to set up new ropeways and develop tourism villages in addition to better health facilities and road network. PTI BPL AS AS