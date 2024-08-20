Himachal govt to send students on exposure visits abroad, says CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the state government would send students along with teachers on exposure visits abroad from next year.

He said this during his one-day visit to Solan where he felicitated the meritorious students of the Government Senior Secondary School, Kothi Deora Ghatti.

"In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state government has sent 200 teachers to Singapore for an exposure visit, with plans to extend this programme to include students next year," said Sukhu.

The chief minister said that the state government would allocate funds to complete the construction of educational institutions where 60 per cent of the building work has been completed with a target to finish these projects within two years.

He also made several announcements to enhance educational opportunities and facilities in the region.

Sukhu announced the commencement of commerce classes in the Government Senior Secondary School, Kothi Deora Ghatti and assured that Kabaddi players from the school would be provided with necessary sports kits.

The chief minister highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports activities by increasing the diet money for the participants.

"The allowance has been raised from Rs 240 to Rs 400 for state-level competitions, Rs 300 for district-level and Rs 240 for block-level events. For athletes competing outside the state, the diet money has been increased to Rs 500," he said.

"Additionally, the state government has enhanced travel facilities for the players attending out-of-state events and announced that tournaments would now be organised for the under-14 age group at both district and state level," he said.

Sukhu also said that 99 primary schools with zero student enrolment have been closed, while those with less than five students are being merged.

"Furthermore, the government is introducing futuristic courses in educational institutions to ensure students receive quality education," he said.

Acknowledging the possible initial discontent due to these stringent measures, he expressed confidence that these steps would yield positive results in the long run.

Sharing a personal anecdote, the chief minister reminisced about his days as a student in a government school, where he experienced the challenges of studying in modest conditions.

He emphasized the importance of quality education and the health of children, stressing the government is taking concrete steps to address the declining enrollment in the government schools. PTI/COR AS AS