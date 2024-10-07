Himachal govt to soon launch technical courses for differently-abled: Minister

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 7(PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Rajesh Dharmani has said the state government would soon begin special technical courses for differently-abled persons, according to an official statement.

The minister's announcement came during the an event at a school for special children of Pehchaan Sanstha, a social welfare organisation, at Bachat Bhawan here on Sunday.

Dharmani said in order to make the differently-abled self-reliant, special courses will be designed according to the needs of these people in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other technical educational institutions, according to the release issued here on Monday.

Apart from the existing courses in the state's technical educational institutions, some other courses will also be included to cater to differently-abled students, the technical education minister said.

Similar short-term courses will also be conducted through the state's Skill Development Corporation, he added.

The minister said a large institute will be opened for the differently-abled in Solan district with all modern facilities, including their training and rehabilitation.

Appreciating the work of Pehchaan Sanstha, Dharmani said special attention should be paid to developing life skills in differently-abled children so that these children can become self-reliant.

He also inaugurated an exhibition that showcased candles, diyas and other materials made by the children. PTI COR BPL RPA